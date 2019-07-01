Milligan and Hills triumph

GORING and Streatley’s ladies’ captain Carol Taylor hosted her annual captains’ day in fine conditions last week where the pair of Sharon Milligan and Gladys Hills triumphed with 37 points. The pair were closely followed by Ann Williams and Jax Machlaclan who beat Jo Grant and Paula Hewson on countback on 36 points.

Stuart Sears shot a net 66 to win the Roy Mason Trophy. The competition, in memory of the club’s head professional of more than 40 years, was played in blustery conditions on fast greens. Mark Vickers and Terry Brown took the other podium places with net scores of 68 when scoring in general was challenging.

New members David and Karen Brown won the Lusty Cup, in which couples play 18 holes of foursomes. Their score of net 68.5 won with the next best score of 73.5 from Neil and Jo Grant.

Last Monday saw 28 seniors play in the senior men’s open. A massive 41 points was needed to win the event from Kevin Henley.