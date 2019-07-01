Stirton sets Abbott Hill record

LYNNE Rumbold won the ladies’ J&P Vase at Caversham Heath on Thursday of last week.

Rumbold took the honours with 34 points with the countback ruling deciding second, third and fourth spots with Margaret

Deighhan, Jane Weller

and Joyce Collins all scoring 33 points each respectively.

Graeme Stirton was crowned Abbott Hill champion after scoring a record Stableford score of 89 points over two rounds last Saturday and Sunday.

Stirton hit rounds of 47 and 42 to take the honours from Maxime Villate

with 76 (rounds of 39 and 37) and Paul Lobban third with 73 (rounds of 32 and 41) in a competition

that had more than 100 entries.