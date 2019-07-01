Clean sweep for Connell at Badgemore

BADGEMORE PARK held its annual Club Championship last weekend combining the scratch competition for club champion and the handicap Directors’ Trophy, both played out over two rounds on the day.

Ollie Connell lifted both pieces of silverware with a creditable 72 in the first round to give him a two shot lead going into round two. Connell held his nerve to card a second placed 77 in round two to give him the title with a total of 149, three shots clear of David Haddock (152) and Angus Harris White (153) third.

A gross of 149 over the two rounds also meant Connell won the Directors’ Trophy with a net 135. In second place was Aarron Stevens (139) and John Urban (139) third on count back.