Leigh and Fenwick win foursomes title

HENLEY Golf Club ran the competition for the James Braid Foursomes competition last weekend under the rules of the renowned Scottish course architect who designed the Harpsden course and who also won the British Open five times.

Coming out on top were the pairing of Jonathan Fenwick and Len Leigh with 37 points. Runners-up were Ross Belcher and Paul Bradford with 36 points on countback from Gordon Capel and Adrian Rayner.

The team of Richard Fenn and Dave Lawrence, the Daily Mail finalists from last year’s national competition, paired up again and recorded 36 points to finish fourth whilst Cliff Austin and Phil Booth and Peter Craig and Cliff Edwards were one point behind.

The seniors section held their captain’s day competition on Monday which resulted in a runaway success for Tony Haynes with a score of 47 Stableford points. Richard Zouthout, Gordon McBride and Kevin McCourt were seven points behind while Peter Ferretti recorded 39 points to take fifth place. Ian Norris recorded a hole in one on the second hole. The extra medal was won by Angus Harris-White with a score of net 69 which was a shot better than runner up Simon Bertenshaw. John Acton and Nigel Hawkins were close behind with net 72s. The ladies held a Stableford in conjunction with the National Golf Challenge competition which resulted in a win for Karen Pollard with 37 points. Janet Lawson recorded 35 points to take second place, a point in front of Clare Dodds.

Division 2 was claimed by Nikki Donohoe with a score of 34 points on countback from Harriet Wynn Jones, Christine Valentine and Erica Brady whilst Sarah Deacock was successful in Division 3 with 36 points. Val Cumming was runner up with 35 points which was one point better than third placed Fay Ahara.

A great score of 42 points for Kathy Hooper claimed top spot in Division 4 which was one point better than Ann Hollis. Janet King and Mary Wingrove were a point further back in third and fourth place respectively. Carolyn Boyle recorded 37 points to win Division 5.