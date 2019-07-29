Firefighter is too hot to handle at Goring

DAN WALKER won his first club championships at Goring and Streatley Golf Club by a massive 10 shots.

The firefighter from Goring snuffed out the rest of the competition’s chances in the first round with a bogey free 68 to hold a four-shot lead overnight.

With a keen chasing duo of Neil Stradling and Richard Lee ready to ignite a comeback as a result of any Walker errors, the destination of the title was not a foregone conclusion. However, a 33 front nine added to Walker’s lead and all but extinguished Stradling and Lee’s chances.

Walker cruised home to finish on 137 and pick up his maiden title. Lee, winner of the two previous competitions, finished second to continue his good run in the tournament.

New member David Fowles won the 36-hole handicap championships with a net score of 139. Walker was second with Jeremy Twaits taking the final podium place with a level handicap 142. Matthew Swalwell, who shot a net 66 in round one, couldn’t follow up his great score and finished just outside the top 10 while Simon Winterbourne hit a hole in one on the ninth hole in his first round on Saturday.