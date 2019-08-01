Purslow takes the honours

HENLEY captain Dave Griffin held his captain’s day competition over Friday and Saturday last week, an event which attracted more than 165 competitors.

The men’s competition was won by 12 handicapper David Purslow with 42 Stableford points which was two better than runner-up Cliff Edwards. Phil Wood recorded 39 points to take third place which was a single point better than Ron Jacobs.

Brad Young and David Wilks were the only other players in the men’s division to beat their handicaps with 37 points.

Peter Craig recorded a hole in one at the seventh hole on his way to a score of level par 36 points.

The 19 plus competition was won by centenary club captain John Williams with 34 points which was two better than Brian Douglas. Tim Lloyd and Andrew Dalglish recorded 30 each to take third and fourth place respectively.

Christine Valentine won the ladies prize with 37 points which was a point better than second placed Valeska Maclachlan. Countback decided third place where Margaret Grainger pipped Sandie Howell when both players scored 35 points.

Caroline Archibald, Lynn Dalglish and Lucy Terris were fighting out the lower placings with 34 points.

The extra medal was won by Alan Wilson with a net 65 which was a single shot better than runner-up Simon Bertenshaw. Good scores of net 67 from the in form David Purslow and Marcel Petrie saw them in third and fourth place respectively.

The senior’s Madger Trophy was won by David Cook with a score of 42 points which was a point better than Mike Farina. Countback decided third place where Nigel Dudding pipped his Henley Rugby Club partner Graham Horner when both players recorded 39 points.