Shiplake schoolgirl wins prestigious event

HENLEY Golf Club’s Olivia Steel won the handicap section of the prestigious St Andrew’s Schoolgirls’ Golf Championship against tough competition from 35 young golfers from around the world last week.

The competition, organised by St Andrew’s University and supported by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, governing body of world golf was played over three of the links courses at the home of golf.

Steel struck early in windy weather scoring 43 Stableford points in her first round, seven points better than her handicap. She held her lead in difficult scoring conditions, recording rounds of 42 and 37 to complete 54 holes seven points clear of the rest of the field.

After her win Steel was awarded the Carol Kaufmann Shield by Kaufmann who is chair of the US women’s open and who had flown from San Francisco to make the presentation. Steel, 16, from Shiplake, won her first junior scholarship at Henley aged nine and has come through the coaching scheme having played in competitions and matches for Henley and county golf for Oxfordshire.