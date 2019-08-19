Monday, 19 August 2019

Logan takes honours

THE senior section of Henley Golf Club held the annual running of the Summer Cup in conjunction with qualification for the Stanbrook Trophy on Monday resulting in a win for 16 handicapper Kelvin Logan with a score of 43 Stableford points.

Dave Crooks was runner-up with 39 points on countback from David Voss, John Mitchell, Dave Sexon and Rob Ellerby. The ladies section held a three-ball alliance competition and this was won by the team of Carol Willson, Mary Wingrove and Sarah Deacock with a better ball score of 87 Stableford points.

The trio of Sally Birkett, Gill Mitchell and MJ Crerar recorded the same score but missed out on the countback rule whilst Maggi Buffin, Sheila Needham and Pippa Shaw amassed a team score of 84 points to take third place.

