Pearce and Hargrave lead way at Reading

EMMER GREEN based Reading Golf Club held their annual men’s invitation match on Sunday.

The format was based around a 18 holes better ball Stableford competition that saw a strong turnout of 60 players in the field with 18 different clubs represented amongst the guest players involved.

Club member and two handicapper Lee Pearce and his partner Simon Hargrave from Sherfield Oaks took the honours with 45 points that included seven gross birdies.

Colin Neville and his partner from Sonning, Trevor Woolford, were runners-up with 42 points on a countback with Geoff Girdler and former Reading secretary, Andrew Chaundy from Burford Golf Club, third. Other notable prizes on the day were awarded for Best Front & Back 9 Scores and Nearest the Pins etc.

For the guests, Lee Pearce took the honours for nearest the pin on the eight hole while George Mitchell won the longest drive. Pearce took the honours for the nearest the pin for members on the 15th hole with

Matt Heaps winning the straightest drive on the 18th hole.