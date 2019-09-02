Smith lifts club’s Artisans Cup on countback after five-hole tie

ALVIN SMITH has lifted Henley Golf Club’s Artisans Cup.

The competition, held last weekend, pits players against the course.

Only nine players managed to beat the course in a field of 79 and Smith pipped Richard Bull on countback when they both recorded a score of five holes up.

John Bates was third with a score of three up, again on countback, from Andy Carmichael. John Dowty and Andy Williams were down in fifth and sixth spot with a score of two up.

The in-form John Lynch won the extra medal in a tight finish with a net 68 on countback from John Bates, Anthony Allen and Alan Wilson. Zac Jones was fifth with a net 69.

The ladies’ section ran their monthly medal in conjunction with qualification for the Rouquette Cup knock out competition.

Maggi Buffin was the Division 1 winner with a net 72, which was three shots better than Karen Pollard.

Division 2 was won by Nikki Donohoe with a net 67, which was three shots better than Erica Brady. Sandie Howell was third with a net 72.

Tina Dalzell claimed Division 3 with a net 73, which was four shots better than runner-up Alison Weir.

The best score of the day, however, came in Division 4 where Margaret Grainger took the spoils with a net 67, which was five shots better than Ann Hollis.

The Junior Presidents Day also took place and was won by Zander Norris in Division 1 with a score of 42 stableford points, which was two points better than Mairi Weir. Toby Phillips won Division 2, which is played over nine holes with 17 stableford points.

At Goring Golf Club, the Scratch Team retained the Teams Challenge. A total of 84 members represented 14 teams last Sunday in the four scores from six players format.

Paul Taylor scored 43 points, beating scratch golfer, Matt McCleery, who finished on 40. In the team game, Scratch Team 1 romped home by 15 points.