Petrie shines to win Presidents Day prize

MARCEL PETRIE won the Presidents Day competition at Henley Golf Club with a score of 41 points.

He finished a point ahead of runner-up Anthony Allen, who was ahead of Simon Hearn on the countback rule when both players recorded 40 points. Jonathan Coleman was fourth with 39 points.

Ron Jacobs won the nearest to the pin competition while Henry Bareham took the longest drive prize.

Nigel Trinder won the 19+ section with a score of 36 points, which was three points better than runner-up Michael Smith.

The ladies’ prize was won by Sarah Hillas, who notched up 40 points to pip Jan Gould and Jackie Saunders by a single point.

Caroline Thomas, Lynn Dalglish and Carolyn Boyle were a further point behind.

The nine hole competition was won by ex-ladies’ captain Suzy Smith with 15 points on countback from Anne Davis and Harriet Wynn-Jones.

The club also held an extra medal, which was claimed by Peter Gould with a score of net 71, which was a single point better than Nigel Woolven, Tony Barry, Tony Sanderson and Greg Read.

The junior Total Negotiation Masters Division 1 competition was won by Olivia Young with a score of 38 points, which was five points better than runner-up James Sampson.

Max Cranstoun took Division 2, which is played over nine holes, with 14 points.