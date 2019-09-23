Golfers raise £1,400 for air ambulance

A CHARITY tournament at Streatley and Goring Golf Club raised £1,400 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Hosted by the Geoffrey Deacon Racing Crew, nine teams of golfers teed off in the second annual event.

Mr Deacon, who trains racehorses in Compton, said: “We host many social events through our club membership but this fun one is particularly rewarding, knowing we are supporting the air ambulance.

“Living and working in a rural area with sport horses leaves us quite vulnerable for accessibility and emergency medical assistance.”

Ruth Dunkin, head of community fund-raising for the charity, said: “Over one third of our calls are to rural area.”

The golf was followed by a lunch in the clubhouse with an auction of prizes, including tours of the West Berks Brewery and a morning on the gallops with the GD Racing Crew.

Grand National winning jockey Timmy Murphy presented the trophies.

Pictured, let to right, are Mark Bowden, Alex Toomey, Timmy Murphy, Gary Huxley and Geoffrey Deacon.