Opening round score helps Pollard win title

KAREN POLLARD won back the ladies championship crown at Henley Golf Club which she last won in 2017.

The opening round was close with Pollard having a one shot lead over Sally Woolven with a gross score of 81. Janet Lawson was in third spot with an 84 which was a shot better than defending champion Clare Dodds.

Pollard, Woolven and Dodds all excelled in the second round with gross 82s which resulted in a one shot win for the precompetition favourite Pollard by one shot over runner-up Woolven.

Clare Dodds gave a good defence of her title to score a total of 167 which was four shots behind the winner.

The bronze championship also witnessed a close finish when Miriam Dalton prevailed in a play off against Josie Heayns when both players recorded a gross 98. Jackie Saunders was third with a gross 100 which was a shot in front of Maria Clift.