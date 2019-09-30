Craig and Radley team up to win Memorial Cup

PETER Craig and Daren Radley won the Charles Luker Memorial Cup, a qualifier for the Autumn Foursomes knock out competition, at Henley Golf Club last week.

Craig and Radley triumphed as they scored par 36 points which was one point better than runners up John Chaytor and Cliff Edwards.

The pairings of Ian Brady and Alvin Smith, John Acton and Mike Lynskey and Richard Bull and Nigel Hawkins were a further point back.

All pairings with 31 points qualified for the last 16 of the knock out phase of the competition. John Acton won the extra medal with a score of net 69 on countback from Richard Bull.

The ladies section ran the competition for the Barker Salver in conjunction with their monthly Stableford and this resulted in a win for Alyson Warren in the top division with 35 Stableford points on countback from Mairi Weir. The salver was won in Division 2 where Gay Bentley-Coleman prevailed with a score of 41 points which was four points better than Lucy Terris. Ngairey Palin was third with 35 points.

Tracey Ellis claimed Division 3 with 39 points which was three points better than Sarah Deacock while 32 points was enough for Mary Wingrove to win Division 4 on countback from Jackie Saunders, Jill Irwin and Doreen Longworth. The David Stevens Trophy was won by Jackie Saunders with a score of 37 points which was a single point better than Anne Franklin and Lynn Dalglish.

Fergus Heggie was successful in Division 1 of the Junior Nichol Cup and Peter Phillips Trophy with a score of net 67 on countback from Tobias Pinnington.

Oscar Rait and Olivia Young were four shots back in third and fourth spot respectively while William Sadler won Division 2 played over nine holes with a score of 15 Stableford points.