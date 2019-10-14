Runaway Pedlar Cup victory for Acton

JOHN Acton won the Pedlar Cup at Henley Golf Club last week.

Acton, a 17 handicapper, eased to victory with a score of net 64 which was three shots better than Simon Hearn and Andy Fairhall. Richard Bull was fourth with a net 68 which was a shot better than Jeff Ellis and John Morrison. Acton also won the extra medal with a net 69 on countback from Richard Bull.

The seniors held the autumn salver competition which was won by Nigel Woolven with 40 points on countback from Steve Webb. Ian Norris was third with 39 points which was one point better than Michael Herriot and Tony Barry.

The previous weeks extra medal was won by Keith Brockington with a net 66 which was two shots better than Mike Benson who in turn was a point better than John Morrison.

Sarah Hillas was successful in Division 1 of the David Stevens Trophy with a score of 34 Stableford points which was a single point better than junior Mairi Weir. Rachel Hall claimed Division 2 with 34 points which was a point better than Christine Valentine. Erica Brady was third with 32 points whilst Anne Franklin recorded 36 in the third tier to take that division with 36 points. Kathy Hooper was runner up with 34 points, a point better than third placed Pat Melling.

The winner of the trophy came in Division 4 when Jackie Saunders recorded 37 to claim that division as well from runner up Lynn Dalglish who was a shot behind the winner. Anne Richards was third with 35 points whilst Delia Hudek recorded 34 points to take Division 5 which was three points better than Linda Walker.

Ladies’ champion Karen Pollard won the medal winners shield with a net 74 which was two shots better than runner-up Maddy Field.

Tobias Pinnington won the junior autumn trophy with a score of 45 Stableford points which was 12 points better than runner-up Olivia Young.