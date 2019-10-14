Ross helps trio win autumn competion

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
DESPITE torrential rain, 36 players competed in the Badgemore Park ladies autumn meeting last
week.
Christine Ross, Sarah Kirby and Sue Jenkins took the honours with Joy Weatherall, Brigette Barbary and Dorothy Arlett runners-up. Weatherall was also nearest the pin on the third hole.
During the day £215 was raised which will be split between the Medical Detection Dogs and Brain Tumour charities.
14 October 2019
More News:
Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
POLL: Have your say