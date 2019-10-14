Monday, 14 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ross helps trio win autumn competion

Ross helps trio win autumn competion

DESPITE torrential rain, 36 players competed in the Badgemore Park ladies autumn meeting last
week.

Christine Ross, Sarah Kirby and Sue Jenkins took the honours with Joy Weatherall, Brigette Barbary and Dorothy Arlett runners-up. Weatherall was also nearest the pin on the third hole.

During the day £215 was raised which will be split between the Medical Detection Dogs and Brain Tumour charities.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33