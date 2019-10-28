Father and son take honours

THE father and son pairing of Peter and Simon Ferretti ran out winners in last weekend’s Generation Cup at Henley.

The better ball Stableford competition is competed for by members of the same family and the Ferretti duo took the honours with a score of 40 points which was two better than runners up Chris Pyatt and Lyall Orange. Steve and Tom Swiatek were third with 33 points.

Round two of the ladies Collins Cup competition saw a close finish where Anne Franklin prevailed with 29 Stableford points which was a point better than Sarah Hillas and Harriet Wynn Jones.

Sandie Howell was successful in the Stableford held on Sunday with a score of 32 points which was one better than Maddy Field.

The seniors section held a monthly Stableford and in a well supported field 12 handicapper Chris Cunningham was the victor with 38 points on countback from Mike Farina. Past captain Dave Sexon saw a return to form with 36 points to take third spot, again on countback from Richard Sessions.