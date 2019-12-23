Hawkins tees off

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
Monday, 23 December 2019
THE new lady captain at Badgemore Park Golf Club teed off her year in office at the start of the month.
Kim Hawkins began her year as captain with a perfect drive before going on to play a nine-hole competition.
The drive-in was followed by a Christmas lunch during which the new ladies captaain announced that her charity for the year would be Oxfordshire Lowland Search & Rescue.
