Rain stops play but golfers still raise £900 for charity

A CHARITY day at Henley Golf Club raised £900 for Cancer Research — despite not a ball being hit.

Thirty-three members attended the eighth annual pre-Christmas event but the golf had to be cancelled after rain left the greens waterlogged.

Usually, participants play 18 holes for the chance to win prizes. Instead, the players enjoyed a Christmas lunch and raised money by auctioning prizes including wine, experience days and golf clothing and paying fines.

The event raises money for Cancer Research every other year with the other beneficiary being the Motor Neurone Disease Association. It raised £400 in 2017 and £500 in 2018.

Emily Tarrant, manager of the charity’s shop on Duke Street, Henley, was invited down to the golf club to meet the participants and receive a cheque.

She said: “We feel very lucky. It is a very generous amount and will go towards funding important research.”

The event was organised by members William York and Mike Herriot. Mr York, of Makins Road, Henley, said: “It was a really good effort by a bunch of blokes in an afternoon.

“We have lost three or four of our members through cancer and it is a very worthy cause to support. I have always felt that it is important to give to local charities.

“I lost my mother and my brother and my father-in-law to it and one of these days I hope they will find a cure.”