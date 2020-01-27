Monday, 27 January 2020

Scholarships up for grabs

THE junior section at Henley Golf Club are now taking applications for scholarships.

Any boys or girls aged between six and 16 who would like to try the sport or improve their golf can apply for one of the 30 scholarships that are on offer.

For application forms or more information contact the Professional Shop at Henley Golf Club, Harpsden on (01491) 575710. Applications close on February 16.

