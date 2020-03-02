Pro celebrates 30 years’ service

HENLEY Golf Club’s professional Mark Howell celebrated his 30th year of affiliation with the club last weekend when he held two days of club competitions to mark this achievement.

Howell now has only four years to beat the record of the previous longevity of the professional Bill Pedler in the Sixties.

The first competition held on Saturday witnessed Marcus Lovelock winning the individual competition with 41 Stableford points whilst past ladies’ captain Clare Dodds claimed the ladies’ prize with 33 points.

The team prize was won by the trio of club captain Dave Griffin, Lovelock and Neil Kelly with 83 points.

The Sunday competition was won by Nigel Trinder with 40 points whilst ladies’ club champion Karen Pollard prevailed in the ladies’ competition with 35 points.

The team of Simon Bertenshaw, Will Kilpatrick and Nigel Hawkins took the team prize with 78 Stableford points. There were also nearest the pin prizes for Alan Wilson and Janet Lawson.