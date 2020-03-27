Golf club open to walkers

A GOLF club has opened its course to members of the public who wish to exercise during the coronavirus outbreak.

Reading Golf Club, which is based off Kidmore End Road in Emmer Green, says walkers may enter the private site.

This also applies to its land at Caversham Heath Golf Club, near Mapledurham, where it is to relocate. Both sites are currently closed to golfers.

Residents visit at their own risk. Cycling, skateboarding and other forms of transport are forbidden.

Walkers must remain a minimum of 2m apart in line with Government advice on social distancing and stay away from closely mown areas of the fairways, tees, bunkers and greens.

Dogs are allowed on condition that owners clean up their mess.

A small number of green staff will be working and visitors must comply with any instructions they issue.

Club chairman Colin Reed said: “These are unprecedented times and we would like to make our land available to residents for essential exercise.

“We will continue to offer this facility during our closure as long as we can and as long as our instructions are fully observed.

“The ability to get some fresh air and exercise will be the salvation for many and our board and members are keen to do what we can to support everybody.”