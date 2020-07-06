Haddock wins title

DAVID HADDOCK won the Pearson Trophy at Badgemore Park Golf Club on Thursday last week.

The Winter Pearson scratch knockout final was contested between Haddock and Danny Fois, both of whom are former club captains.

This was the first competition to be completed at Badgemore since lockdown restrictions imposed on clubs to combat the coronavirus pandemic were eased.

Other winter competitions are now set to be finalised while the club’s medals and summer knockout competitions are due to start later this month.