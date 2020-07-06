Monday, 06 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Haddock wins title

DAVID HADDOCK won the Pearson Trophy at Badgemore Park Golf Club on Thursday last week.

The Winter Pearson scratch knockout final was contested between Haddock and Danny Fois, both of whom are former club captains.

This was the first competition to be completed at Badgemore since lockdown restrictions imposed on clubs to combat the coronavirus pandemic were eased.

Other winter competitions are now set to be finalised while the club’s medals and summer knockout competitions are due to start later this month.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33