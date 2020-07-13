Young pair take club’s Gray Cup

THE young pair of Angus Harris-White and Oscar Rait won Henley Golf Club’s Gray Cup.

They finished 10 holes up against the course ahead of runners-up Neil Morgan and Allan Robertson, who had a score of nine holes up, a hole better than Mick Hilditch and David Purslow in third.

The top 16 in the competition qualified for the knock-out stages of the Cavill Statuette.

The Joe Hemani Cup was won by Andrew Dalglish with a score of net 58, which was seven shots better than runner-up Anne Franklin. Jeff Ellis was third with a net 68, which was a shot better than John Acton and Angus Harris-White.

The Ladies’ Medal was run in conjunction with the first round of the Norton Cup and Sarah Hillas took the spoils in the top division with a net 69, which was three shots better than runner-up Clare Dodds.

Sandie Howell claimed Division 2 with a net 67, which was a shot better than Mary Smith and Janet Thompson, whilst Tracy Ellis took Division 3 with a score of net 65, three shots better than runner-up Kathy Hooper.

Jane Young won Division 4 with a score of net 67, which was two shots better than Ann Hollis while Lily Smith recorded a hole in one on the difficult fourth hole.

The seniors held a stableford last week as a qualifier for the Veterans’ Cup knock-out competition. Peter Falle claimed the top spot with a score of 39 points on countback from Keith Brockington. John Dowty and Nigel Dudding were a point further back in third and fourth spot respectively.