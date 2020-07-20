Harris-White lifts cup to qualify for another

ANGUS HARRIS-WHITE pipped Harry Winstanley to win the Wetton Cup at Henley Golf Club.

The competition was held in conjunction with qualification for the Ladies’ Cup knock-out competition last week.

Harris-White had a medal score of 64 on countback. Andy Bryan won the extra medal with a net 68 while Matthew Laing won the James Braid Junior Trophy with 42 stableford points.

The senior section stableford was won by Ged McCormack with 43 points.

The Ladies’ Medal was run in conjunction with round two of the Norton Cup and Mairi Weir prevailed in the top division with a net 71.

Tracey Ellis won Division 2 and the Norton Cup with a net 69, while Monique Legtmann had the best second round net score of 67 to win in Division 3.

Ruth Luckett claimed Division 4 with a net 71 and the winner of the nine-hole stableford was Jan King with 17 points.

There was also success for the club captain Ian Heggie and Anne Franklin, who won the mixed foursomes competition with 35 stableford points.

Elsewhere, John Routledge won Badgemore Park Golf Club’s Hallmark Bowl.

He scored 41 points, comprising three birdies, 13 pars and two bogies, with Fizz Kassam finishing as runner-up on 38 points, after missing a few short putts.

The event saw 69 players take part and the bunkers in play for the first time since golf returned in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ladies’ section raised £563 in a charity day in aid of the Oxfordshire Lowland Search & Rescue.

They took part in a Texas Scramble, won by Alison Wood, Diane Elliott, Janine Glen and Jane Drury, which was followed by a socially distanced barbecue.