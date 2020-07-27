Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bertenshaw wins prize

SIMON BERTENSHAW lifted the main prize with a medal score of 63 in the Luker Putter at Henley Golf Club at the weekend.

Sean Ingram was the runner-up with a net score of 65, which was two shots better than Neil Hutt and Alistair Goulden.

The senior section held its annual Captain’s Day competition and the in-form John Lynch claimed the top spot with 41 points on countback from Mike Poulson. Bob Thomas took third place with 40 points.

The Ladies held a stableford in conjunction with the Pedler Cup and Hurst Trophy which resulted in a win for Mairi Weir in Division 1 with a score of 36 stableford points, which was two points better than Clare Dodds.

Christine Valentine claimed Division 2 with a score of 36 points which was a point better than runner-up Mary Smith. Division 3 was won by Monique Legtmann with a score of 44 points, which was five points better than runner-up Sarah Deacock. It was a close finish in Division 4 where Jane Young took spot on countback from Ruth Luckett when both players recorded 36 points.

Delia Hudec took Division 5 with 30 points which was 4 points better than Joanne Gray. The overall competition resulted in Monique Legtmann taking home the Pedler Cup and Ruth Luckett winning the Hurst Trophy.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33