Ellis pips Bryan to seal Jubilee Cup win

HENRY ELLIS has won Henley Golf Club’s annual Jubilee Cup competition.

His score of 64 was two shots better than runner-up Andy Bryan and Paul Bradford.

The extra medal was won by Max Gosby with a score of 62. Tom Hancock scored 64 to take the runner-up spot while Jonathan Gleeson-Solomon was third with 68.

The ladies held their medal in conjunction with the Centenary Trophy, which was won by Karen Pollard in the top division with a score of 69 on countback from Sarah Hillas.

Mary Smith took Division 2 with the same score of 69, which was a point better than runner-up Nikki Donohoe. Erica Brady was third with 71.

In Division 3, Christine Breeze took the top spot with a score of 72 on countback from Caroline Thomas and Sally Birkett while Alyson McGough claimed the Centenary Trophy in Division 4 with a score of 67. Runner-up in this division was Ruth Luckett with a score of 69.

The senior section held the competition for the Madger Trophy and Geoff Foster won it with a score of 43 stableford points.

Fred Maroudas was the runner-up with 38 points on countback from Chris Cunningham. Peter Gould, Dave Sexon, Nigel Woolven and Trevor Woolford were the only other competitors out of 75 to better their handicap with 37 points.