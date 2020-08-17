Anderson lifts title

MILLIE ANDERSON has been crowned ladies’ champion at Badgemore Park Golf Club for the eighth time.

The two-day scratch event saw Millie beat 26 other ladies to take the title. Dorothy Arlett was runner-up but won the Lyndon Trophy, for the best net score, which was played at the same time.

The prize-giving, which was conducted by ladies’ captain Kim Hawkins, followed a socially distanced barbecue.