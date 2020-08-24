Stableford winner has handicap cut

JOE PENDLEBURY maintained his fine form to win the recent Stableford competition played out at Henley Golf Club with a score of 47 points.

Keith Hillas was runner-up with 42 points which was three better than Erica Brady, Will Crow and Fred Maroudas.

Pendlebury also won the Peter Harrison Trophy with 41 Stableford points, earning him an overall reduction of five in his handicap. Joe Morgan was runner-up with 38 points on countback from Oliver Clarke.

The ladies’ section held the competition for the Grandmothers Trophy which was won by Tina Dalzall in Division 3 with a score of 41 Stableford points. Sally Birkett was runner-up with 40 points.

The top division was won by Sarah Hillas with a score of 36 points which was two better than second placed Clare Dodds. Valeska Maclachlan claimed Division 2 with 41 points, which was a single point better than runner-up Sandie Howell.

Division 4 was won by Ann Hollis with 41 points, which also was one point better than Jill Irwin. This result meant Ann Hollis won the Gwen Rawling Trophy.

Gay Bentley-Coleman won the Hole-in-One Trophy with a score of 36 points.