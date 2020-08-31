Monday, 31 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Captain’s day win for Bailey and Bertram

Captain’s day win for Bailey and Bertram

BADGEMORE PARK’S Kim Hawkins held her ladies’ captain’s day where 52 competitors took part in a four ball better ball competition played over 18 holes.

The overall winners of the competition on the day were Helen Bailey and Jill Bertram with Anne Grosfort and Jenny Stanier runners-up and Amanda Poulson and Amanda Aponte third. Due to the current restrictions in place due to Coronavirus, not all the fun competitions were able to go ahead but Jamie Palmer, one of the club’s professionals, gallantly offered to take on the ladies drives on the fourth hole.

Four ladies managed to out drive Palmer and £215 was raised which will go to Hawkins’s chosen charity, Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33