Captain’s day win for Bailey and Bertram

BADGEMORE PARK’S Kim Hawkins held her ladies’ captain’s day where 52 competitors took part in a four ball better ball competition played over 18 holes.

The overall winners of the competition on the day were Helen Bailey and Jill Bertram with Anne Grosfort and Jenny Stanier runners-up and Amanda Poulson and Amanda Aponte third. Due to the current restrictions in place due to Coronavirus, not all the fun competitions were able to go ahead but Jamie Palmer, one of the club’s professionals, gallantly offered to take on the ladies drives on the fourth hole.

Four ladies managed to out drive Palmer and £215 was raised which will go to Hawkins’s chosen charity, Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue.