Pendlebury maintains his winning streak

HENLEY Golf Club’s Joe Pendlebury claimed his third competition victory in as many weeks last Sunday when he won the Floate Cup with a net 67 on countback from Andy McLoughlin.

Chris Fisher was third on countback with a net score of 68 from Tom Fallon, Zac Jones and Matthew Davis.

The club also held an extra medal last weekend which saw Neil Weir successful with a score of net 67, which was five shots better than three handicapper Zac Jones.

The ladies’ section held the competition for the Rouquette Cup and Plate qualifier in conjunction with the monthly medal.

The top division was won by Janet Lawson with a net 69, which was four shots better than runner-up Sarah Hillas.

Gill Mitchell claimed Division 2, also with a net score of 69, which was a shot better than Nikki Donohoe whilst Sally Birkett prevailed in Division 3 with a net 68. A net score of 75 in Division 4 was good enough for Carolyn Boyle to take the spoils which was a single shot better than Alyson McGough. The winner of the nine hole Stableford was Delia Hudec with 17 points.

This year’s men’s vice-captain Richard Dodds teamed up with his wife Clare to win the Reeds Cup, the principle mixed pairs competition with a score of 42 better ball Stableford points.