Petrie wins delayed Lovell Bowl competition

THE cool conditions didn’t stop Marcel Petrie recording two sub par rounds to win the Lovell Bowl competition at Henley Golf Club last weekend.

The 36 hole competition is usually held around the longest day of the year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the morning round Angus Harris-White was the early leader shooting a net 63 which was two shots better than the eventual winner and Andy Carmichael. Will Kilpatrick and Paul Masterman also recorded sub par rounds of 68 and 69 respectively.

The afternoon round saw Petrie adding a net 66 to his first 18 result to win the overall competition with a score of net nine under. Harris-White was the runner-up, eight behind, which was three shots better than Andy Carmichael.

The seniors held the President’s Trophy competition and in a close finish Philip Snowden prevailed on countback with 44 Stableford points from Mike Lynskey and Ged McCormack.

Torrential rain curtailed the field for the ladies’ competition for the Jubilee Cup which was won by Annette Bacon with a score of net 69. Anne Franklin and Morag Broom finished in second and third spot with net 73s.

The junior President’s Day competition was won by Leo Allen with a score of 38 Stableford points. Matthew Laing was runner-up with Olivia Young in third place.