Monday, 14 September 2020

Smith wins club title

MICHAEL SMITH won the Presidents Day competition at Henley Golf Club with a score of 39 points.

Andrew Shard was the runner-up with 38 points, which was one point better than Angus Harris-White, Ian Brady, Guy Outram and Nigel Hawkins. Gordon Capel recorded a hole-in-one on the seventh hole.

Michael Farman won the 19+ section with a score of 34 points, which was a single point better than Andrew Chesters and Oliver Clarke.

The ladies’ Presidents Prize competition was won by Christine Valentine with a score of 36 points, which was a single point better than Alyson McGough, Gill Mitchell, Anne Franklin and Janet Thompson.

James Sampson won the junior club championship with a score of 75, two shots better than Tom Hancock. Leo Allen was third with 79.

Richard Stow is the new seniors champion. His score of 74 pipped past winner Steve Webb by one shot.

The Betterball Fun competition held last month was won by Tina Dalzell and David Lee with a combined score of 44 Stableford points.

