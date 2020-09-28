Monday, 28 September 2020

Broom sweeps up to win ladies’ title

MORAG BROOM is the new ladies’ club champion at Henley Golf Club following an exciting weekend’s play.

The fine weather helped produce good golf from many of the ladies competing in the
36-hole championship over two days.

Victory was particularly sweet for Shiplake’s Broom who, despite being a seven handicap player, has never won a trophy at Henley since joining the club 10 years ago.

Broom pulled out all the stops this year to take the title with a final result of 20 over par with a score of 162 in the scratch competition including a good second round score of six over par with an eagle on the 14th.

Runner-up was previous club champion, Clare Dodds, who finished 24 over. Sarah Hillas, with a handicap of eight, won the ladies’ handicap trophy.

