Cup win for Metcalfe and Teasdale

MARTYN METCALFE and Bryn Teasdale ran out winners of Henley Golf Club’s Charles Luker Cup, a foursomes event which acts as a qualifier for the autumn foursomes knockout competition.

The winning pair recorded a score of 35 Stableford points to beat the pairings of Simon Bertenshaw and Andy McLoughlin and John Chaytor and Cliff Edwards by one point. The duo of Adrian Rayner and Paul Thomalla were fourth with 33 points.

The seniors section held their Summer Cup competition, which was held over because of the coronavirus pandemic, and this resulted in an overwhelming win for Roger Warren with a score of 38 points. Richard Bull was runner-up with 36 points which was two better than a host of players with 34 points. Former Henley mayor Chris Pye took third place on the countback rule.

The extra medal was won by three handicapper Zac Jones with a net 68 which was one shot better than another three handicapper Tom Fallon. Angus Harris-White was third with a net 70, one shot in front of Andy Bryan.

Miriam Dalton won the ladies’ bronze championship for the second year running after a three hole play off against Tina Dalzall.

The winner of the bronze handicap trophy was Mary-Jane Crerar with a net score of 75.

The ladies’ medal was won by the ladies’ champion Morag Broom with a score of net 71. Division 2 was won by Mary Smith with a net 69 which was three shots better than Gill Mitchell.

Lynn Dalglish is the new holder of the David Stevens Trophy after recording a score of 40 Stableford points. The inform Miriam Dalton was runner-up in this third division with 39 points.

Maggi Buffin was the winner of Division 1 with 31 points, whilst Gay Bentley-Coleman took time off from her captains duties to take Division 2 with a score of 38 points.

Mary Wingrove took Divisions 4 and 5 with 33 points which was two better than runner-up Pippa Shaw. Ann Thomas won the Barker Salver on countback from Clare Dodds.

The division winners in this competition were Sarah Hillas (Division 1), Erica Brady (Division 2), Lynn Dalglish (Division 3) and Mary-Jane Crerar (Divisions 4 and 5).