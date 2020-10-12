Handicap reduction for Fenn

RICHARD FENN ran out winner of this year’s Pedlar Cup competition held at Henley Golf Club.

The trophy, donated by club professional Bill Pedlar in the Sixties, was competed for in difficult windy conditions where ex club captain Fenn prevailed with a score of net 66 earning him a two shot reduction in his handicap along with the trophy.

Allan Robertson and Richard Wilson also had good rounds recording net 67 which was one shot better than Paul Smith. Colin Grimmett and Zac Jones were the only other competitors in a field of more than 100 participants to beat their handicap with net 69s.

Geoff Varley won the Seniors Autumn Salver with a score of 40 Stableford points which was a point better than Alan Freke. John Bates was third with 38 points which again was one point better than Paul Osbourne, Dave Higgs, Len Leigh and Chris Cunningham.