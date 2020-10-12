Monday, 12 October 2020

Castle Royle secure club honours at Badgemore Park

CASTLE ROYLE ran out winners of Badgemore Park Golf Club’s ladies interclub competition.

The Stableford competition, for teams of four, was keenly competed for by the winning club along with The Springs, Reading, Caversham Heath, Hennerton, Winter Hill, Mapledurham, Oakland Park and Royal Ascot.

The successful Castle Royle side was made up of Sonya Singh, Elizabeth Watt, Gail Fuller, Lucy Dunsims, Sarah McCann and Louise McCartney.

The winning interclub team consisted of Lesley Sparrow of The Springs, Lucille Richards of Hennerton, Hilary Rusby of Reading and Sylvine Andrews from Badgmore.

Andrews also had the highest individual score, but was already part of a winning team so the prize went to Kate Surman from the Springs with a score of 35.

