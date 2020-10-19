Medal win for Farman

MICHAEL FARMAN was the winner of the first medal of the year held at Henley Golf Club last weekend.

The 26 handicapper recorded a net 68 which was one shot better than Jeff Ellis. Ron Jacobs, Henry Bareham and Keith Brockington equalled their handicap with level par 70s.

The seniors held the competition for the Memorial Trophy where John Dowty prevailed with a score of 41 Stableford points.

Past captain Craig Breeze was runner up with a score of 40 points which was one better than Chris Cunningham and Geoff Varley.

The 19 plus section held an end of season Stableford which resulted in a win for Stuart Freeman with a score of 40 points which was three better than Simon Smith, Neil Morgan and Will Crow.

The ladies section held their medal winners shields competition where Morag Broom was successful in the top division with a score of net 71. Jane Young won the bronze medal shield with a net 73. Division 2 was won by Gill Mitchell with a net 74 which was one shot better than Janet Thompson.

Caroline Thomas took Division 2 with a net 74 which was two shots better than Ali Mitchell whilst Mary Wingrove was successful in Division 4 with a net 75 which was five shots better than runner up Sheila Needham.