Monday, 26 October 2020

Dodds hits hole in one on way to cup win

FORMER ladies captain Clare Dodds and Edward Unwin triumphed in Henley Golf Club’s Generation Cup last week.

The cup is played for by a different generation of the same family participate in a better ball Stableford competition.

Dodds and Unwin triumphed with 39 points which was helped by the former hitting a hole in one on the par three seventh hole.

Runners up were Mark and David Jones with a score of 37 points on countback from Peter and Simon Ferretti. Erica and Callum Brady were fourth with a level par score of 36 points.

The ladies held a 15 hole Stableford last week where Maggi Buffin prevailed in Division 1 with a score of 28 points which was three better than Sally Woolven, Alyson Warren and Morag Broom.

Division 2 was won by Nikki Donohoe with 32 points which was five better than runner-up Rachel Hall. Caroline Archibald was third with 26 points.

The inform Caroline Thomas claimed Division 3 with 27 points which was two better than Anne Hollis and Maria Clift whilst Sheila Needham took Divisions 4 and 5 with 23 points which was one better than runner-up Mags Grainger.

