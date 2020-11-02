Monday, 02 November 2020

Kemp wraps up trophy by narrow margin

MALCOLM KEMP won the Henley Golf Club SSAFA Stableford Trophy last weekend, a competition played for in support of the armed forces charity.

Kemp took home the trophy with a score of 40 points which was one better than Andy Carmichael, Allan Robertson and James Sampson.

The seniors section also held a Stableford competition and in a close finish Mike Lynskey pipped club president Dave Sexon to top spot when both players recorded 37 points. Steve Needham also required the countback rule to take third spot from David Voss with 36 points.

The first round of the Collins Cup resulted in wins for Maggi Buffin, Nikki Donohoe, Caroline Thomas and Sheila Needham in their respective divisions. The second round was played for in conjunction with a 15-hole Stableford. Division 1 was won by Buffin with a score of 28 points while Ann Franklin claimed Division 2 with 27 points and 23 points was enough for Alison Weir to take Division 3.

Margaret Grainger claimed Division 4 with 22 points, which was one point better than Sheila Needham.

Donohoe took home the Collins Cup with an aggregate score of 59 points.

