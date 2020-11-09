Husband and wife duo win greensomes title

BRAD and Jane Young ran out winners of last weekend’s mixed greensomes event held at Henley Golf Club.

Fresh from their win in the knock out final of the mixed competition, the husband and wife duo recorded 40 Stableford points to win the greensomes competition by two points. Runners-up were the pairing of club captain Ian Heggie and his partner Anne Franklin and the duo of 2018 club captain Bob Thomas and his wife Caroline.

Jane Young and Anne Franklin are in good form at the moment as they were part of a trio including Margaret Grainger who won the three ball alliance.

The trio recorded a better ball score of 72 points to take the event on countback from the team of Maggi Buffin, Gail Henderson and Sarah Deacock.

The seniors held a Stableford competition which saw Guy Van Zwanenberg triumphing with 41 points which was one point better than runner-up Keith Brockington. Sandy Terris was third with 38 points which was one point better than Steve Needham, Matthew Davis, Steve Webb and Andrew Chesters.