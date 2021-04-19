Monday, 19 April 2021

Craig and Pelling win first event of season

JAMIE CRAIG and George Pelling won Henley Golf Club’s Gray Cup.

Last weekend saw a return to competitive action and the Gray Cup, a bogey event, is run in conjunction with the qualification for the Cavill Statuette, a pairs knock-out competition taking place throughout the summer.

Competitors performed well despite being faced with challenging cold and windy conditions for the first event of the season.

Craig and Pelling took the trophy witha score of eight up against the course.

Chris Pye and Ian Piggott finished second on countback with a score of seven up, ahead of Jason Livy and Digby Rancombe.

The qualifying mark for the Cavill Statuette came at two up with 32 pairs making it through to the knock-out competition.

