Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ged takes honours

GED McCORMACK was the winner of the Francis-Francis Trophy played out at Henley Golf Club on Saturday.

McCormack took the honours in the competition contested for by 143 competitors with a score of 44 points.

James Sampson was second with a score of 42 with David Purslow third on countback with 41 points in front David Lee.

The midweek extra Stableford was won by Suilven Wagner-Piggott with a score of 33 points. Finishing second on countback with a score of 32 points was Paul Smith with Colin Selman third.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33