Ged takes honours

GED McCORMACK was the winner of the Francis-Francis Trophy played out at Henley Golf Club on Saturday.
McCormack took the honours in the competition contested for by 143 competitors with a score of 44 points.
James Sampson was second with a score of 42 with David Purslow third on countback with 41 points in front David Lee.
The midweek extra Stableford was won by Suilven Wagner-Piggott with a score of 33 points. Finishing second on countback with a score of 32 points was Paul Smith with Colin Selman third.
