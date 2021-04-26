Ged takes honours

GED McCORMACK was the winner of the Francis-Francis Trophy played out at Henley Golf Club on Saturday.

McCormack took the honours in the competition contested for by 143 competitors with a score of 44 points.

James Sampson was second with a score of 42 with David Purslow third on countback with 41 points in front David Lee.

The midweek extra Stableford was won by Suilven Wagner-Piggott with a score of 33 points. Finishing second on countback with a score of 32 points was Paul Smith with Colin Selman third.