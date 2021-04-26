Monday, 26 April 2021

Best golf greens

THE greenkeeper at Goring and Streatley Golf Club has been named the best in his profession for the third year running.

Matt Aplin retained the greenkeeper of the year title at the 59club Service Excellence awards, which are open to golf and hospitality workers across the UK and Ireland.

The quality of the course received the highest rating from judges who visited in gaps between the coronavirus lockdowns last year.

Mr Aplin learned the good news during a ceremony, which was streamed online because of the lockdown.

He said: “I’m thrilled to receive this award for the third time in a row.

“It may have my name on it, but it’s really a collective award which speaks volumes for our greenkeeping team, general manager, management committee and all our staff and members.”

