Needham wins cup

THE annual running of Henley Golf Club’s Floate Cup resulted in a win on countback for Steve Needham with a net score of 68 which was good enough to edge out William Carr who finished second and Richard Stow third.

Martyn Metcalfe finished fourth on countback with net 69 in front of Allan Robertson.

Tobias Pinnington was the winner of the James Braid Junior Trophy with a score of 45 points. Edward Pratt finished in second place with 33 points.