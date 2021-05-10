Monday, 10 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Needham wins cup

THE annual running of Henley Golf Club’s Floate Cup resulted in a win on countback for Steve Needham with a net score of 68 which was good enough to edge out William Carr who finished second and Richard Stow third.

Martyn Metcalfe finished fourth on countback with net 69 in front of Allan Robertson.

Tobias Pinnington was the winner of the James Braid Junior Trophy with a score of 45 points. Edward Pratt finished in second place with 33 points.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33