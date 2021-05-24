Sampson and Falle secure honours

JAMES SAMPSON ran out winner of this year’s Luker Putter competition held at Henley Golf Club’s

Harpsden course last weekend.

Despite heavy showers on the forecast, the competition attracted plenty of entries for the keenly contested event. Sampson won the event with a winning net score of 65, followed closely by Mark Hanson and John Acton on a net of 67, Hanson winning on countback to finish in second place.

Claiming fourth place with net 68 was Andrew Carmichael, with the next three places all coming in on net 69.

The seniors section held the Spring Cup at the club last weekend in what was their first major competition of the year.

Peter Falle claimed top spot with 41 points. Keith Brockington was second on countback with 38 points from Matthew Davis.