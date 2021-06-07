Cup win gives Jack family bragging rights

JACK RAIT ran out winner of this year’s Lovell Bowl competition at Henley Golf Club last Saturday.

After a good first 18 holes, Rait managed to produce another fine round with an overall net score of 137 to secure the trophy.

Runner-up was 2019 winner Suilven Wagner-Piggott with 139 points and third, on countback, was Jack’s brother Oscar Rait.

Meanwhile the ladies section saw their season get underway with Caroline Thomas winning the Gwen Rawling Trophy and club Stableford with 40 points with Pippa Shaw runner-up with 38 points.

The Jubilee Cup was won by ladies’ captain Gay Bentley-Coleman who also won the club medal with a net 70 score. In second place was Anne Franklin (net 71) and Lynn Dalglish (net 71).

All three ladies also qualified for the county Bamberger Cup.

Bentley-Coleman also won the Pedler Cup for handicaps 29 and under alongside the club Stableford scoring 33 points. The Hurst Trophy for handicaps 30 and over was won by Irene Ferretti with 30 points.