Warren secures spring competition title

HENLEY Golf Club’s ladies played their long-awaited 36-hole spring closed competition last weekend.

Normally played in April, the club competition of an 18-hole medal round in the morning followed by an “eclectic” 18-hole round in the afternoon gives the opportunity for players to improve their score from the first round on every hole. Topping the all-day results table were silver eclectic winner (handicaps 0-20) Alyson Warren with a net score of 59 and bronze winner (handicaps 21-36) Mary Wingrove with a net 63.

Other trophy prizes for winners and runners-up in the morning medal and afternoon eclectic rounds in both categories went to Nikki Donohoe, Caroline Thomas, Monique Legtmann, Janet Lawson, Kathy Hooper and Ann Hollis.

Meanwhile, the winners of Daily Mail Foursomes competition were former ladies’ captain Jacqueline McCourt and Lucy Terris. Runners-up were Susan Dearlove and Alyson McGough with Erica Brady and Lyn McAlpine third. The winning pair will be drawn to play in knockout rounds next year with a grand final in October.