Jacobs wins Wetton Cup

Monday, 21 June 2021
RON JACOBS hit a net 66 to win the Wetton Cup last weekend at Henley Golf Club.
Jacobs, a member at Henley for more than 45 years, beat Dan Heaps and Allan Robertson on countback to claim the title.
Tom Hancock finished fourth on countback with a net 67 edging out Keith Hillas.
The top eight players qualified for the ladies cup knock-out competition which will be held later this summer.
