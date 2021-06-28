Monday, 28 June 2021

Hawkins triumphs

JOHN ACTON and Nigel Hawkins ran out winners of the Jim McDonald Trophy at Henley Golf Club last weekend.

The duo won the foursomes competition with a score of 43 Stableford points. The runners up with 41 points on countback were Mick Hilditch and Oscar Rait who edged out Michael Prince and James Taylor.

