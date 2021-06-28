Hawkins triumphs

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
Monday, 28 June 2021
JOHN ACTON and Nigel Hawkins ran out winners of the Jim McDonald Trophy at Henley Golf Club last weekend.
The duo won the foursomes competition with a score of 43 Stableford points. The runners up with 41 points on countback were Mick Hilditch and Oscar Rait who edged out Michael Prince and James Taylor.
28 June 2021
